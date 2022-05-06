Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Price Target Increased to $190.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 32.78% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also commented on ABNB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Airbnb from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Airbnb from $178.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $205.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Airbnb from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Airbnb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $195.60.

Shares of NASDAQ ABNB opened at $143.09 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $159.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $166.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.35 and a beta of 0.27. Airbnb has a one year low of $129.71 and a one year high of $212.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Airbnb had a negative net margin of 5.88% and a negative return on equity of 5.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 70.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.75) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Airbnb will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Joseph Gebbia sold 300,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.71, for a total value of $48,513,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.53, for a total transaction of $677,385.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 723,246 shares of company stock worth $118,858,067 over the last ninety days. 36.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new position in Airbnb during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new position in shares of Airbnb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. City State Bank acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Airbnb in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. 34.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

