Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK) to “Strong-Buy”

Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $26.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 16.59% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Territorial Bancorp, Inc. intends to operate as the bank holding company for Territorial Savings Bank, a federally chartered, FDIC-insured savings bank, which provides financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. Territorial Savings Bank accepts deposits; originates home equity loans and lines of credit, construction, commercial and other non-residential real estate loans, consumer loans, multi-family mortgage loans, and other loans; offers various deposit accounts, including passbook and statement savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, commercial and regular checking accounts, and Super NOW accounts; engages in insurance agency activities; and provides various non-deposit investments, such as annuities and mutual funds through a third-party broker-dealer. Territorial Bancorp, Inc. is based in Honolulu, Hawaii with banking offices located throughout the State of Hawaii. “

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Territorial Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Territorial Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Territorial Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th.

Territorial Bancorp stock opened at $22.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $207.72 million, a PE ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.01 and its 200-day moving average is $24.88. Territorial Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $22.18 and a fifty-two week high of $26.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.10. Territorial Bancorp had a net margin of 25.93% and a return on equity of 6.77%. As a group, analysts expect that Territorial Bancorp will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

In other Territorial Bancorp news, COO Vernon Hirata sold 3,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.45, for a total value of $83,153.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 80,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,889,999.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE boosted its holdings in Territorial Bancorp by 1,741.3% in the 1st quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE now owns 6,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 5,816 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Territorial Bancorp by 188.8% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 37,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $907,000 after purchasing an additional 24,718 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Territorial Bancorp by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,784,000 after purchasing an additional 7,220 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in Territorial Bancorp by 85.3% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 24,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 11,099 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 359,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,065,000 after acquiring an additional 41,364 shares during the period. 54.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Territorial Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Territorial Savings Bank that provides various financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the State of Hawaii. The company offers a range of deposit accounts, including passbook and statement savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, commercial and regular checking accounts, and Super NOW accounts.

