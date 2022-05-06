Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Alaunos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRT) to Buy

Alaunos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRT – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $0.50 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential downside of 20.13% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Alaunos Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage oncology-focused cell therapy company. It focused on developing T-cell receptor therapies based on its proprietary, non-viral Sleeping Beauty gene transfer platform. Alaunos Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Ziopharm Oncology Inc., is based in HOUSTON. “

TCRT has been the subject of several other research reports. HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Alaunos Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Raymond James set a $2.00 target price on shares of Alaunos Therapeutics and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Alaunos Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $3.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Alaunos Therapeutics in a report on Friday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1.83.

Alaunos Therapeutics stock opened at $0.63 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $135.19 million, a PE ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 1.58. Alaunos Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.41 and a twelve month high of $3.73. The company has a quick ratio of 4.91, a current ratio of 4.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Alaunos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alaunos Therapeutics will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alaunos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing a portfolio of immuno-oncology therapies to treat patients with cancer. The company develops Sleeping Beauty platform, which is based on the non-viral genetic engineering of immune cells using a transposon/transposase system to engineer T-cells outside of the body for infusion; and Controlled IL-12 to stimulate expression of interleukin 12 or IL-12, a master regular of the immune system, in a controlled manner to focus the patient's immune system to attack cancer cells.

