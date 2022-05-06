Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bio-Techne Corporation is a global life sciences company. It develops, manufactures, and sells biotechnology products and clinical diagnostic controls. It provides proteins, such as cytokines, growth factors, and enzymes; antibodies, including polyclonal and monoclonal antibodies; immunoassays comprising quantikine kits; and clinical diagnostic immunoassay kits. The Company also offers flow cytometry products; natural and synthetic chemical compounds; hematology controls and calibrators; and hematology control products. Bio-Techne Corporation, formerly known as Techne Corporation, is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota. “

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Bio-Techne from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $400.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bio-Techne in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $501.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:TECH opened at $386.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.42, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.24. Bio-Techne has a 1-year low of $347.88 and a 1-year high of $543.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 3.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $417.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $441.54.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $290.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.27 million. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 20.45% and a return on equity of 16.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bio-Techne will post 6.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TECH. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Bio-Techne by 869.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,211 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,028,000 after acquiring an additional 9,158 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Bio-Techne by 106.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 81,809 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,835,000 after acquiring an additional 42,097 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Bio-Techne by 122.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,063 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,484,000 after acquiring an additional 1,689 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Bio-Techne by 49.8% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 99,154 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $48,048,000 after purchasing an additional 32,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Bio-Techne by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,103 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,414,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.36% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research, and diagnostics and bioprocessing markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment provides biological reagents used in various aspects of life science research, diagnostics, and cell and gene therapy, such as cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, small molecules, tissue culture sera, and cell selection technologies.

