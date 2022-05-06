Tarang Amin Sells 14,187 Shares of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) Stock

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating) CEO Tarang Amin sold 14,187 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.90, for a total value of $339,069.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 341,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,152,409.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Tarang Amin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 1st, Tarang Amin sold 42,561 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.02, for a total value of $1,107,437.22.

On Thursday, March 3rd, Tarang Amin sold 30,425 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total value of $774,924.75.

NYSE ELF opened at $23.30 on Friday. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.22 and a 1-year high of $33.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 61.32 and a beta of 1.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.39.

e.l.f. Beauty ( NYSE:ELF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $98.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.05 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 10.77%. e.l.f. Beauty’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 767.3% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 125.9% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 2,175.3% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty in the fourth quarter worth $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

ELF has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James dropped their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $38.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.67.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f., W3LL PEOPLE, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States; and internationally primarily through distributors.

