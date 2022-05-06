Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) Insider Sells $312,381.25 in Stock

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) insider Maria A. Sceppaguercio-Gever sold 8,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total transaction of $312,381.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 130,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,923,921.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:KDP opened at $37.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.57 billion, a PE ratio of 22.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.63. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.44 and a fifty-two week high of $39.35.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 31st. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.64%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 11,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 0.5% during the first quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 56,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,157,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI grew its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 21,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 30,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 35,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.58% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Truist Financial cut shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Keurig Dr Pepper presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.67.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages segments. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

