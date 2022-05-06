MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI) Director Sells $317,730.00 in Stock

MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI – Get Rating) Director Karen Seaberg sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.78, for a total value of $317,730.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 401,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,473,225.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Karen Seaberg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 4th, Karen Seaberg sold 3,500 shares of MGP Ingredients stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.72, for a total value of $310,520.00.

On Thursday, March 17th, Karen Seaberg sold 850 shares of MGP Ingredients stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.73, for a total value of $70,320.50.

On Tuesday, March 15th, Karen Seaberg sold 1,200 shares of MGP Ingredients stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.47, for a total value of $94,164.00.

On Wednesday, March 2nd, Karen Seaberg sold 385 shares of MGP Ingredients stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.87, for a total value of $31,904.95.

On Thursday, February 10th, Karen Seaberg sold 3,000 shares of MGP Ingredients stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.84, for a total value of $230,520.00.

Shares of MGP Ingredients stock opened at $96.42 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $87.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.76. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.48 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. MGP Ingredients, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.40 and a 1 year high of $102.88.

MGP Ingredients ( NASDAQ:MGPI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.73. MGP Ingredients had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 14.48%. The firm had revenue of $195.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that MGP Ingredients, Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. MGP Ingredients’s dividend payout ratio is 11.19%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MGPI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised MGP Ingredients from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Lake Street Capital began coverage on MGP Ingredients in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Cowen began coverage on MGP Ingredients in a report on Friday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on MGP Ingredients in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MGP Ingredients has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.25.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its holdings in MGP Ingredients by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 21,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after buying an additional 4,969 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in MGP Ingredients in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,617,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in MGP Ingredients by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 314,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,467,000 after buying an additional 3,656 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in MGP Ingredients by 64.5% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in MGP Ingredients in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $270,000. 77.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MGP Ingredients (Get Rating)

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies distilled spirits, branded spirits, and food ingredients. It operates through three segments: Distillery Products; Branded Spirits; and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment provides food grade alcohol for beverage applications that include bourbon and rye whiskeys, as well as grain neutral spirits, including vodka and gin; and food-grade industrial alcohol, which is used as an ingredient in foods, personal care products, cleaning solutions, pharmaceuticals, and various other products.

