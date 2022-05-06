James B. Pekarek Sells 20,000 Shares of Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI) Stock

Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI – Get Rating) CFO James B. Pekarek sold 20,000 shares of Agiliti stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.17, for a total transaction of $403,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 220,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,442,563.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NYSE AGTI opened at $19.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.55 billion and a P/E ratio of 102.27. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.61. Agiliti, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.56 and a twelve month high of $26.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $290.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.54 million. Agiliti had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 15.02%. Research analysts anticipate that Agiliti, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Agiliti from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Agiliti from $30.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Agiliti from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Agiliti from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Agiliti from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGTI. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in Agiliti by 20.1% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,899,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,199,000 after buying an additional 484,439 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Agiliti in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,681,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Agiliti in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,647,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Agiliti by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,195,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,017,000 after buying an additional 197,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sectoral Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Agiliti by 18.0% in the third quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc now owns 977,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,607,000 after buying an additional 148,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.27% of the company’s stock.

Agiliti, Inc provides healthcare technology management and service solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers onsite managed services, including programs for the management, reprocessing, and logistics of medical equipment at individual facilities and integrated delivery networks to monitor and adjust equipment quantities and availability to address fluctuations in patient census and acuity.

