Amrita Ahuja Sells 3,814 Shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Stock

Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 3,814 shares of Square stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.47, for a total transaction of $375,564.58. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 159,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,723,492.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Amrita Ahuja also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 4th, Amrita Ahuja sold 2,680 shares of Square stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.79, for a total transaction of $379,997.20.

Shares of NYSE SQ opened at $95.55 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $119.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.75. The company has a market cap of $55.42 billion, a PE ratio of 308.23 and a beta of 2.38. Square, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.72 and a 52-week high of $289.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.94.

Square ( NYSE:SQ Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. Square had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 0.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Square, Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SQ. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Square from $320.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Square from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Square from $200.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on shares of Square from $240.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Square in a research note on Monday, April 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $205.81.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pendal Group Ltd lifted its position in Square by 1.5% during the third quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 3,614 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in Square by 17.7% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 100,852 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,189,000 after purchasing an additional 15,184 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in Square by 56.0% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 8,974 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its position in Square by 64.4% during the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 1,723 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Square during the third quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.56% of the company’s stock.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

