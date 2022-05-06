Gerhard Zeiler Acquires 25,000 Shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD) Stock

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) insider Gerhard Zeiler bought 25,000 shares of Warner Bros. Discovery stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.39 per share, for a total transaction of $459,750.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 210,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,871,223.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of WBD opened at $18.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.56 billion, a PE ratio of 9.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.25. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.89 and a twelve month high of $27.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

Get Warner Bros. Discovery alerts:

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.65. Warner Bros. Discovery had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 10.38%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WBD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 11th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.25.

Warner Bros. Discovery Company Profile (Get Rating)

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It also produces, develops, and distributes feature films, television, gaming, and other content in various physical and digital formats through basic networks, direct-to-consumer or theatrical, TV content, and games licensing.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.