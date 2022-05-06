Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST) Sets New 12-Month Low at $246.60

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc (LON:CRST – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 246.60 ($3.08) and last traded at GBX 248.91 ($3.11), with a volume of 90064 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 255 ($3.19).

A number of research firms have recently commented on CRST. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating and issued a GBX 460 ($5.75) target price on shares of Crest Nicholson in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 436 ($5.45) target price on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 425 ($5.31) price target on shares of Crest Nicholson in a report on Monday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Crest Nicholson from GBX 390 ($4.87) to GBX 310 ($3.87) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 410 ($5.12) target price on shares of Crest Nicholson in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 422.63 ($5.28).

Get Crest Nicholson alerts:

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 273.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 318.18. The stock has a market capitalization of £636.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.37, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 3.21.

In related news, insider Duncan Cooper acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 291 ($3.64) per share, with a total value of £29,100 ($36,352.28).

About Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST)

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc builds residential homes in the United Kingdom. The company develops and sells apartments, houses, and commercial properties. It serves first-time buyers, families, and investors. The company was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Chertsey, the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Crest Nicholson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crest Nicholson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.