QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $8.52

QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $8.52 and last traded at $8.55, with a volume of 1203292 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.83.

QNST has been the topic of several research reports. Barrington Research cut their target price on QuinStreet from $25.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of QuinStreet in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of QuinStreet in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 target price (down previously from $27.00) on shares of QuinStreet in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised QuinStreet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.67.

Get QuinStreet alerts:

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.18. The stock has a market cap of $523.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.00 and a beta of 1.03.

QuinStreet ( NASDAQ:QNST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.06). QuinStreet had a net margin of 1.07% and a return on equity of 2.12%. The firm had revenue of $125.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. QuinStreet’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that QuinStreet, Inc. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Gregory Wong sold 9,101 shares of QuinStreet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total value of $100,293.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in QuinStreet by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,370,777 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $152,265,000 after buying an additional 463,940 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC grew its position in shares of QuinStreet by 10.8% during the first quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 2,731,141 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,681,000 after acquiring an additional 265,804 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of QuinStreet by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 2,678,024 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,026,000 after acquiring an additional 8,019 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its position in QuinStreet by 71.3% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 1,952,843 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,522,000 after purchasing an additional 812,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in QuinStreet by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,804,990 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,696,000 after purchasing an additional 109,859 shares during the last quarter. 91.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QuinStreet Company Profile (NASDAQ:QNST)

QuinStreet, Inc, an online performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. The company offers online marketing services to its clients in the form of qualified clicks, leads, calls, applications, or customers through its websites or third-party publishers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for QuinStreet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuinStreet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.