Kainos Group (LON:KNOS) Hits New 1-Year Low at $1,156.00

Shares of Kainos Group plc (LON:KNOS – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1,156 ($14.44) and last traded at GBX 1,165.40 ($14.56), with a volume of 8026 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,193 ($14.90).

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on KNOS shares. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Kainos Group from GBX 1,880 ($23.49) to GBX 1,400 ($17.49) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kainos Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kainos Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.39 billion and a P/E ratio of 35.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,303.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,590.17.

Kainos Group plc provides digital technology services and platforms for public and private organizations in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Digital Services and Workday Practice. The Digital Services division delivers customized online digital solutions, including cloud and engineering, data and artificial intelligence, intelligent automation, and service and experience design for public sector, commercial sector, and healthcare organizations.

