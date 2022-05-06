Barratt Developments (LON:BDEV) Sets New 1-Year Low at $489.80

Barratt Developments plc (LON:BDEV – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 489.80 ($6.12) and last traded at GBX 491.70 ($6.14), with a volume of 329947 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 496.90 ($6.21).

Several research firms recently issued reports on BDEV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Barratt Developments from GBX 870 ($10.87) to GBX 710 ($8.87) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 862 ($10.77) target price on shares of Barratt Developments in a report on Friday. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 810 ($10.12) price target on shares of Barratt Developments in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 740 ($9.24) price objective on shares of Barratt Developments in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a report on Friday, March 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Barratt Developments has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 788.25 ($9.85).

Get Barratt Developments alerts:

The company has a market cap of £4.90 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 528.34 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 624.22.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 7th will be given a dividend of GBX 11.20 ($0.14) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a yield of 1.79%. Barratt Developments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.46%.

In related news, insider Katie Bickerstaffe bought 308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 641 ($8.01) per share, with a total value of £1,974.28 ($2,466.31).

About Barratt Developments (LON:BDEV)

Barratt Developments plc engages in the housebuilding and commercial development businesses in Great Britain. It acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities; and retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties. The company offers homes under the Barratt Homes, David Wilson Homes, and Barratt London brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Barratt Developments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barratt Developments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.