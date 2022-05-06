Micro Focus International (NYSE:MFGP) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Micro Focus International (NYSE:MFGP – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Micro Focus International plc is an infrastructure software company which develops, sells and supports software products and solutions. The Company’s products include Access Manager, Access Review, AccuRev, AccuSync, Acu4GL, AcuBench, ACUCOBOL-GT, AcuConnect, AcuServer, AcuSQL, AcuXDBC, Aegis, AppManager, Artix, Atlas, Business Continuity Clustering, Caliber, Client for Windows, Cloud Manager and CloudAccess. It principally serves federal, airlines and healthcare industries. The company operates primarily in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, France, Japan and internationally. Micro Focus International plc is headquartered in Newbury, the United Kingdom. “

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Micro Focus International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

MFGP opened at $4.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Micro Focus International has a 12 month low of $4.32 and a 12 month high of $7.59. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.27.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Micro Focus International during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,223,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Micro Focus International by 38.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 2,174 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Micro Focus International during the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Credit Agricole S A boosted its stake in shares of Micro Focus International by 35,714.3% during the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 10,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Micro Focus International during the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.63% of the company’s stock.

Micro Focus International plc operates in the enterprise software business in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, Canada, France, Japan, and internationally. It offers infrastructure software products that are managed on a portfolio. The company's product portfolio includes sector-agnostic products, such as application modernization and connectivity solutions that help customers to unlock the value from core business applications for modernization, which enable a transformational journey to deliver ongoing value and flexibility from IT investments, on or off the mainframe; application delivery management solutions that helps customers to increase velocity, remove bottlenecks, and deliver high-performing applications to support their digital business; and IT operations management solutions for service assurance, automate the service fulfilment life cycle, and strengthen IT service governance.

