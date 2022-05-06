Gulf Keystone Petroleum (LON:GKP) Reaches New 52-Week High at $263.00

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited (LON:GKP – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 263 ($3.29) and last traded at GBX 262.50 ($3.28), with a volume of 1321394 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 252.50 ($3.15).

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Gulf Keystone Petroleum from GBX 280 ($3.50) to GBX 300 ($3.75) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Gulf Keystone Petroleum from GBX 300 ($3.75) to GBX 310 ($3.87) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st.

The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.35. The firm has a market cap of £566.87 million and a P/E ratio of 14.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 235.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 212.40.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.89%. Gulf Keystone Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 1.87%.

About Gulf Keystone Petroleum (LON:GKP)

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited engages in the exploration, evaluation, and production of oil and gas properties in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq and the United Kingdom. The company operates Shaikan field that covers an area of 283 square kilometers, which is located north-west of Erbil. It also provides management, support, geological, geophysical, and engineering services.

