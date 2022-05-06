Shell’s (SHEL) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Shell (LON:SHEL – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Friday, LSE.Co.UK reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America started coverage on Shell in a research report on Friday, February 4th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a GBX 2,551 ($31.87) target price on shares of Shell in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,551 ($31.87) price target on shares of Shell in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 2,600 ($32.48) price objective on shares of Shell in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,375 ($29.67) target price on shares of Shell in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Shell currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 2,633 ($32.89).

LON SHEL opened at GBX 2,319 ($28.97) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £174.67 billion and a PE ratio of 11.35. Shell has a 1-year low of GBX 1,833.40 ($22.90) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,334.50 ($29.16). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.81, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 2,083.12.

In other Shell news, insider Ben van Beurden sold 190,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,040 ($25.48), for a total value of £3,876,000 ($4,841,973.77).

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

