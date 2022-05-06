Bellway (LON:BWY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $2,407.00

Bellway p.l.c. (LON:BWY – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 2,407 ($30.07) and last traded at GBX 2,416 ($30.18), with a volume of 19269 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,458 ($30.71).

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Bellway from GBX 3,600 ($44.97) to GBX 3,660 ($45.72) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,230 ($52.84) target price on shares of Bellway in a report on Monday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Bellway from GBX 4,380 ($54.72) to GBX 3,390 ($42.35) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Bellway from GBX 3,415 ($42.66) to GBX 3,421 ($42.74) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,700 ($46.22) price target on shares of Bellway in a report on Monday, March 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bellway has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 3,860.30 ($48.22).

Get Bellway alerts:

The firm has a market cap of £2.91 billion and a PE ratio of 7.22. The company has a current ratio of 5.36, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2,621.66 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2,942.46.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of GBX 45 ($0.56) per share. This represents a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. Bellway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.35%.

In other news, insider John F. Tutte acquired 20,000 shares of Bellway stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 2,545 ($31.79) per share, with a total value of £509,000 ($635,852.59).

About Bellway (LON:BWY)

Bellway p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the home building business in the United Kingdom. The company builds and sells homes ranging from one-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom family homes, as well as provides homes to housing associations for social housing. It offers homes under Bellway and Ashberry brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bellway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bellway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.