Vistry Group (LON:VTY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $827.90

Vistry Group PLC (LON:VTY – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 827.90 ($10.34) and last traded at GBX 829 ($10.36), with a volume of 28046 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 837.50 ($10.46).

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on VTY shares. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,470 ($18.36) price target on shares of Vistry Group in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,560 ($19.49) price target on shares of Vistry Group in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,480 ($18.49) price target on shares of Vistry Group in a research note on Monday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Vistry Group from GBX 1,200 ($14.99) to GBX 1,100 ($13.74) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Vistry Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vistry Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,395.88 ($17.44).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 936.21 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,050.07. The company has a market capitalization of £1.77 billion and a PE ratio of 7.11.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 7th will be paid a GBX 40 ($0.50) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.23%. This is an increase from Vistry Group’s previous dividend of $20.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. Vistry Group’s payout ratio is presently 0.35%.

In other news, insider Ashley Steel bought 1,081 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 919 ($11.48) per share, with a total value of £9,934.39 ($12,410.23).

About Vistry Group (LON:VTY)

Vistry Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of homes in the United Kingdom. The company offers two-bed to four and five-bed family homes. It owns a land bank of 40,218 plots. The company was formerly known as Bovis Homes Group PLC and changed its name to Vistry Group PLC in January 2020.

