JPMorgan Japanese Investment Trust (LON:JFJ) Hits New 1-Year Low at $457.00

JPMorgan Japanese Investment Trust plc (LON:JFJ – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 457 ($5.71) and last traded at GBX 459.54 ($5.74), with a volume of 904 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 460.50 ($5.75).

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 491.61 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 579.45. The company has a market cap of £721.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.67. The company has a current ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.77.

JPMorgan Japanese Investment Trust Company Profile (LON:JFJ)

JPMorgan Japanese Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited and JPMorgan Asset Management (Japan) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Japan. The fund seeks to invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

