Volution Group (LON:FAN) Hits New 12-Month Low at $339.15

Volution Group plc (LON:FAN – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 339.15 ($4.24) and last traded at GBX 397.75 ($4.97), with a volume of 76437 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 401.50 ($5.02).

Several brokerages recently commented on FAN. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 630 ($7.87) price objective on shares of Volution Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Volution Group in a report on Thursday, April 21st.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 421.57 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 478.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.41. The firm has a market cap of £746.34 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.57.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th were given a dividend of GBX 2.30 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a yield of 0.5%. Volution Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.47%.

In other news, insider Paul Hollingworth acquired 4,778 shares of Volution Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 419 ($5.23) per share, for a total transaction of £20,019.82 ($25,009.14).

Volution Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies ventilation products to residential and commercial construction markets in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Australasia, and internationally. The company offers unitary extractor fans for use in bathrooms and kitchens; MVHR and MEV systems; rigid, semi-rigid, and flexible ducting products and accessories; mechanical heat recovery units; air handling units, fan coils, and hybrid ventilation products; underfloor heating, heated towel rails, radiators, and storage and panel heaters; wall, box, and tower fans, as well as portable air conditioners; hand dryers and insect killers; and sensors, controllers, and ducting products.

