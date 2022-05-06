Direct Line Insurance Group (LON:DLG) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $235.10

Shares of Direct Line Insurance Group plc (LON:DLG – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 235.10 ($2.94) and last traded at GBX 239.20 ($2.99), with a volume of 2311288 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 255.50 ($3.19).

DLG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 323 ($4.03) target price on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 360 ($4.50) price target on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 330 ($4.12) price objective on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 370 ($4.62) to GBX 315 ($3.94) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 335 ($4.18) price target on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 328.78 ($4.11).

Get Direct Line Insurance Group alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of £3.11 billion and a PE ratio of 9.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 266.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 279.89.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be paid a GBX 15.10 ($0.19) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This is a positive change from Direct Line Insurance Group’s previous dividend of $7.60. Direct Line Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is 0.93%.

In related news, insider Neil Manser sold 27,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 274 ($3.42), for a total value of £74,911.60 ($93,581.01).

Direct Line Insurance Group Company Profile (LON:DLG)

Direct Line Insurance Group plc provides general insurance products and services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines, and Commercial segments. It offers motor, home, rescue, travel, creditor, and pet insurance products, as well as insurance for mid-to-high-net worth customers; and commercial insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Direct Line Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direct Line Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.