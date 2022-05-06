Kingfisher (LON:KGF) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $244.70

Kingfisher plc (LON:KGF – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 244.70 ($3.06) and last traded at GBX 245.90 ($3.07), with a volume of 1267944 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 254.30 ($3.18).

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Kingfisher to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from GBX 355 ($4.43) to GBX 335 ($4.18) in a report on Monday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 370 ($4.62) price objective on shares of Kingfisher in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 313 ($3.91) target price on shares of Kingfisher in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on shares of Kingfisher from GBX 370 ($4.62) to GBX 295 ($3.69) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 350.60 ($4.38).

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 266.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 309. The company has a market cap of £4.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.29.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a dividend of GBX 8.60 ($0.11) per share. This represents a yield of 2.95%. This is a positive change from Kingfisher’s previous dividend of $3.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. Kingfisher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.30%.

In other Kingfisher news, insider Jeff Carr acquired 210,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 260 ($3.25) per share, with a total value of £546,000 ($682,073.70).

Kingfisher Company Profile (LON:KGF)

Kingfisher plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies home improvement products and services primarily in the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, and internationally. The company also offers property investment, finance, digital, sourcing and franchising, and IT services. It operates approximately 1,470 stores in eight countries across Europe under the B&Q, Castorama, Brico Dépôt, Screwfix, TradePoint, and Koctas brands.

