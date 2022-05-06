B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME) Sets New 52-Week Low at $485.90

B&M European Value Retail S.A. (LON:BME – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 485.90 ($6.07) and last traded at GBX 502.60 ($6.28), with a volume of 3143796 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 490.20 ($6.12).

Several brokerages have issued reports on BME. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of B&M European Value Retail from GBX 550 ($6.87) to GBX 600 ($7.50) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on shares of B&M European Value Retail from GBX 685 ($8.56) to GBX 630 ($7.87) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 600 ($7.50) price target on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 621.22 ($7.76).

The company has a market capitalization of £4.75 billion and a PE ratio of 11.27. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 548.09 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 582.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 253.15, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.19.

B&M European Value Retail SA operates general merchandise and grocery stores. As of March 31, 2020, it operated 656 B&M branded stores and 293 Heron Foods branded stores in the United Kingdom; and 101 stores in France under the Babou and B&M brand. It also provides employment and administrative services.

