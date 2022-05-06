J&J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $125.68

J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $125.68 and last traded at $132.60, with a volume of 311900 shares. The stock had previously closed at $146.85.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on J&J Snack Foods in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded J&J Snack Foods from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded J&J Snack Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday.

The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.29 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $154.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $152.85.

J&J Snack Foods ( NASDAQ:JJSF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.48). J&J Snack Foods had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 7.49%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that J&J Snack Foods Corp. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were paid a $0.633 dividend. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 21st. J&J Snack Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.09%.

In related news, COO Stephen Every sold 652 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.76, for a total value of $100,251.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 20.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JJSF. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in J&J Snack Foods by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 106,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,574,000 after buying an additional 15,678 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of J&J Snack Foods in the first quarter valued at about $414,000. Versor Investments LP increased its position in J&J Snack Foods by 29.4% during the first quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 1,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in J&J Snack Foods by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 126,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,464,000 after purchasing an additional 5,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in J&J Snack Foods by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.80% of the company’s stock.

J&J Snack Foods Company Profile

J&J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes nutritional snack foods and beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates in three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The company offers soft pretzels under the SUPERPRETZEL, PRETZEL FILLERS, PRETZELFILS, GOURMET TWISTS, MR.

