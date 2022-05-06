Macarthur Minerals (CVE:MMS) Stock Price Down 17.1%

Macarthur Minerals Limited (CVE:MMS – Get Rating) shares traded down 17.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.29 and last traded at C$0.29. 384,300 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 324% from the average session volume of 90,686 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.35.

The company has a market cap of C$51.44 million and a P/E ratio of -106.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 5.78, a current ratio of 5.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Macarthur Minerals Company Profile (CVE:MMS)

Macarthur Minerals Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral resource properties in Australia and Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, lithium, iron ore, nickel, and cobalt deposits. It holds interests in three iron ore projects in the Yilgarn region of Western Australia; various project areas in the Pilbara, Western Australia for conglomerate gold, hard rock greenstone gold, and hard rock lithium; and lithium brine interests in the Railroad Valley, Nevada, the United States.

