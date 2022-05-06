Macarthur Minerals (CVE:MMS) Stock Price Down 17.1%

Macarthur Minerals Limited (CVE:MMS – Get Rating) shares traded down 17.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.29 and last traded at C$0.29. 384,300 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 324% from the average session volume of 90,686 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.35.
The company has a market cap of C$51.44 million and a P/E ratio of -106.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 5.78, a current ratio of 5.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.
Macarthur Minerals Company Profile (CVE:MMS)
Featured Articles
- Kellogg Company Flexes Pricing Power, Shares Move Higher
- Peak Growth Is Over For Etsy
- Uber Fails To Impress
- World Wresting Entertainment Stock is Hulking Up
- High-Yield Weyco Group Returns To Reasonable Levels
Receive News & Ratings for Macarthur Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macarthur Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.