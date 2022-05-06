Insider Buying: International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) Major Shareholder Buys 100,000 Shares of Stock

International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW – Get Rating) major shareholder Finance Ltd Famatown bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.71 per share, for a total transaction of $2,171,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,266,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $179,473,443.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Finance Ltd Famatown also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 2nd, Finance Ltd Famatown bought 131,308 shares of International Seaways stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.74 per share, for a total transaction of $2,723,327.92.

Shares of NYSE:INSW opened at $22.08 on Friday. International Seaways, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.05 and a 52-week high of $22.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.75 and a beta of -0.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.95.

International Seaways ( NYSE:INSW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The transportation company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.16. International Seaways had a negative return on equity of 7.94% and a negative net margin of 48.98%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.48) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that International Seaways, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 14th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 11th. International Seaways’s payout ratio is currently -7.34%.

Several brokerages have commented on INSW. Zacks Investment Research raised International Seaways from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded International Seaways to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of International Seaways in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on International Seaways in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cyrus Capital Partners L.P. grew its holdings in International Seaways by 0.6% in the third quarter. Cyrus Capital Partners L.P. now owns 4,029,367 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $73,415,000 after purchasing an additional 25,791 shares during the period. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its holdings in International Seaways by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 3,715,659 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $54,546,000 after purchasing an additional 189,900 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in International Seaways by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,264,011 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $47,917,000 after purchasing an additional 99,568 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in International Seaways by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,701,324 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $24,975,000 after purchasing an additional 35,790 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in International Seaways by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 961,244 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $14,111,000 after purchasing an additional 42,871 shares during the period. 78.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the international flag trade. It operates in two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated a fleet of 83 vessels, which include 12 chartered-in vessels, as well as had ownership interests in two floating storage and offloading service vessels.

