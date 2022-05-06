Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its stake in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR – Get Rating) by 29.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,063 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 5,470 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Crane were worth $1,329,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Crane by 56.2% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,428 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,790,000 after acquiring an additional 9,873 shares during the period. Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Crane during the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. Alphastar Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Crane by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 23,778 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,540,000 after acquiring an additional 4,677 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Crane by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,720 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in Crane during the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CR. StockNews.com lowered shares of Crane from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Crane from $111.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Crane from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Crane from $137.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.60.

Crane stock opened at $97.65 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a PE ratio of 13.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.62. Crane Co. has a 12-month low of $84.68 and a 12-month high of $114.87.

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $801.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $800.76 million. Crane had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 22.54%. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Crane Co. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. Crane’s payout ratio is 25.68%.

Crane Company Profile (Get Rating)

Crane Co, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The Aerospace & Electronics segment offers original equipment and aftermarket parts under the Hydro-Aire, ELDEC, Lear Romec, P.L.

