SG Americas Securities LLC Decreases Stake in Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT)

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its holdings in Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT – Get Rating) by 27.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,815 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,683 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Adient were worth $1,332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Adient by 792.3% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC increased its position in Adient by 36,420.0% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,821 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in Adient by 12.8% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Adient by 34.3% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Adient during the third quarter valued at $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Adient from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Adient from $59.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Adient in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Bank of America raised Adient from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Adient from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Adient has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.40.

Shares of Adient stock opened at $34.38 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.21 and a 200 day moving average of $42.44. Adient plc has a 12 month low of $30.53 and a 12 month high of $53.17. The firm has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 3.65, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 2.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.28). Adient had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 0.04%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Adient plc will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adient plc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's seating solutions include frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers. It serves automotive original equipment manufacturers in the Americas, including North America and South America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific.

