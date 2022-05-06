SG Americas Securities LLC Cuts Stock Position in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its stake in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating) by 82.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 127,692 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in STAG Industrial were worth $1,342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in STAG Industrial by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,264,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $677,644,000 after acquiring an additional 606,300 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in STAG Industrial by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,444,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $135,189,000 after purchasing an additional 131,735 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its stake in STAG Industrial by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 3,177,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $152,417,000 after purchasing an additional 24,770 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in STAG Industrial by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,011,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $118,187,000 after purchasing an additional 17,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in STAG Industrial by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,875,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $112,882,000 after purchasing an additional 148,481 shares during the last quarter. 84.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of STAG stock opened at $35.71 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.11. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.43 and a twelve month high of $48.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.47, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.99.

STAG Industrial ( NYSE:STAG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $159.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.38 million. STAG Industrial had a return on equity of 6.53% and a net margin of 34.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that STAG Industrial, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.1217 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. STAG Industrial’s payout ratio is currently 112.31%.

In related news, CEO Benjamin S. Butcher sold 20,000 shares of STAG Industrial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.70, for a total value of $774,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Benjamin S. Butcher sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.66, for a total transaction of $396,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 60,000 shares of company stock worth $2,400,750. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of STAG Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of STAG Industrial from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of STAG Industrial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of STAG Industrial from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, STAG Industrial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.60.

STAG Industrial Company Profile

STAG Industrial, Inc (NYSE: STAG) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. By targeting this type of property, STAG has developed an investment strategy that helps investors find a powerful balance of income plus growth.

