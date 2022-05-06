Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) Shares Bought by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Get Rating) by 364.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,664 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,345 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch were worth $1,347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ANF. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 59.6% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,132 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $795,000 after acquiring an additional 7,891 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 8.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,464 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $845,000 after buying an additional 1,705 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 9.5% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,336 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 1,152 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 29.5% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,585 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 1,272 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 11.5% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 164,596 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $6,197,000 after buying an additional 17,012 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ANF opened at $35.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.28. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 1.40. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a 52-week low of $26.47 and a 52-week high of $48.97.

Abercrombie & Fitch ( NYSE:ANF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.13). Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 29.73% and a net margin of 7.08%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ANF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Abercrombie & Fitch in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group cut Abercrombie & Fitch from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $68.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. B. Riley dropped their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $54.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $41.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.80.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Moose, Seagull, Gilly Hicks, and Social Tourist brands.

