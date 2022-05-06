TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its holdings in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) by 74.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,439 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 33,335 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $1,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TRU. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in TransUnion during the 3rd quarter worth $520,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,686 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,537,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,193 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in TransUnion by 138.5% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 33,960 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,813,000 after buying an additional 19,722 shares during the period. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC raised its holdings in TransUnion by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 4,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the period. 97.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on TRU shares. Truist Financial lowered shares of TransUnion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 27th. TheStreet cut shares of TransUnion from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of TransUnion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of TransUnion from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TransUnion in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TransUnion currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.15.

In other news, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.99, for a total value of $307,965.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Suzanne Patricia Clark acquired 277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $90.35 per share, with a total value of $25,026.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold 6,515 shares of company stock worth $583,714 over the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of TransUnion stock opened at $85.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.40. TransUnion has a 52 week low of $83.47 and a 52 week high of $125.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $95.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.08.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $921.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $910.55 million. TransUnion had a net margin of 39.90% and a return on equity of 18.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that TransUnion will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.61%.

About TransUnion (Get Rating)

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics to businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

