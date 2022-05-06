SG Americas Securities LLC Has $1.36 Million Holdings in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Get Rating) by 40.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,077 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,173 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $1,362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Regency Centers in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Regency Centers in the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Regency Centers by 50.3% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Regency Centers by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in Regency Centers in the 3rd quarter worth $178,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

In other Regency Centers news, Director Nicholas Andrew Wibbenmeyer sold 4,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.81, for a total value of $302,277.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

REG opened at $69.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.92 billion, a PE ratio of 25.03, a PEG ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 1.08. Regency Centers Co. has a 1-year low of $61.48 and a 1-year high of $78.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $69.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.11.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.69. Regency Centers had a net margin of 30.99% and a return on equity of 5.47%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Regency Centers Co. will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Regency Centers’s payout ratio is presently 89.93%.

Several research firms have issued reports on REG. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $73.00 to $67.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $82.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Compass Point reduced their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $92.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.27.

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

