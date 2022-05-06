SG Americas Securities LLC Has $1.37 Million Stake in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG)

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its position in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG – Get Rating) by 22.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,769 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,727 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Penske Automotive Group were worth $1,369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Penske Automotive Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,733,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 23,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,519,000 after buying an additional 4,793 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in Penske Automotive Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,351,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 1,516.1% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 21,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,331,000 after purchasing an additional 20,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $397,000. 50.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Penske Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Penske Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.83.

Shares of NYSE:PAG opened at $111.84 on Friday. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.35 and a 1 year high of $114.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The business’s 50-day moving average is $100.27 and its 200-day moving average is $102.37. The company has a market capitalization of $8.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.25.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $4.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.99. The firm had revenue of $6.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.32 billion. Penske Automotive Group had a return on equity of 35.33% and a net margin of 5.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.26 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 15.79 EPS for the current year.

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

