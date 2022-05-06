Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Shares Bought by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) by 111.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 52,226 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,520 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $2,270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPB. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,005,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,437,000 after buying an additional 373,208 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 50.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 66,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,774,000 after buying an additional 22,183 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 20,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,000 after buying an additional 2,227 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Campbell Soup during the 3rd quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 24,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after buying an additional 3,189 shares during the last quarter. 51.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CPB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Campbell Soup from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Campbell Soup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Campbell Soup from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Campbell Soup from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Campbell Soup from $45.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.30.

CPB opened at $48.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.61. Campbell Soup has a 12 month low of $39.76 and a 12 month high of $50.52.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 25.72% and a net margin of 11.09%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Campbell Soup will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 7th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 6th. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.85%.

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

