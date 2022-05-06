American Century Companies Inc. Buys 831 Shares of ArcelorMittal S.A. (NYSE:MT)

American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in ArcelorMittal S.A. (NYSE:MT – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,810 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in ArcelorMittal were worth $2,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Shilanski & Associates Inc. grew its position in ArcelorMittal by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 7,092 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC grew its position in ArcelorMittal by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 31,946 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $963,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in ArcelorMittal by 42.8% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,026 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in ArcelorMittal by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 21,838 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $701,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in ArcelorMittal by 320.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 909 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.79% of the company’s stock.

MT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered ArcelorMittal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on ArcelorMittal from €43.00 ($45.26) to €48.00 ($50.53) in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. AlphaValue upgraded ArcelorMittal to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on ArcelorMittal from €46.00 ($48.42) to €48.00 ($50.53) in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on ArcelorMittal in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.27.

MT stock opened at $27.53 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.31 and its 200-day moving average is $31.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $25.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.92. ArcelorMittal S.A. has a twelve month low of $26.59 and a twelve month high of $37.87.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The basic materials company reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.39 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $20.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.98 billion. ArcelorMittal had a return on equity of 31.46% and a net margin of 19.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that ArcelorMittal S.A. will post 11.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This is an increase from ArcelorMittal’s previous annual dividend of $0.30. ArcelorMittal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.86%.

ArcelorMittal SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated steel and mining companies in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. Its principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, including slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, which includes blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

