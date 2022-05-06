Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) Shares Acquired by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) by 16.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,332 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 912 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Waters were worth $2,359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WAT. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Waters in the third quarter valued at about $56,000. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its position in Waters by 2,155.6% during the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 203 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Waters during the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Waters by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 276 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Group Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Waters during the fourth quarter worth about $126,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WAT opened at $333.24 on Friday. Waters Co. has a 1-year low of $288.32 and a 1-year high of $428.22. The stock has a market cap of $20.13 billion, a PE ratio of 29.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $314.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $331.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.87.

Waters ( NYSE:WAT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.47. Waters had a net margin of 24.87% and a return on equity of 239.12%. The business had revenue of $690.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $634.08 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Waters Co. will post 11.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on WAT shares. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Waters from $375.00 to $350.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Waters in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Waters from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $320.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $373.83.

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

