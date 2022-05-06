American Century Companies Inc. Boosts Stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP)

American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP – Get Rating) by 32.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 84,346 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,747 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce were worth $2,328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FDP. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 72.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 149,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,931,000 after purchasing an additional 63,007 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 16,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce in the 3rd quarter worth about $563,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 227,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,319,000 after purchasing an additional 16,692 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.95% of the company’s stock.

In other Fresh Del Monte Produce news, CFO Eduardo Guarita Bezerra sold 4,527 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.18, for a total transaction of $118,516.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Hans Sauter sold 2,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $60,086.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,164 shares of company stock valued at $501,788 over the last 90 days. 30.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fresh Del Monte Produce in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of FDP stock opened at $24.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 14.33 and a beta of 0.71. Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.42 and a 1-year high of $36.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.10 and a 200 day moving average of $27.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Fresh Del Monte Produce had a return on equity of 4.41% and a net margin of 1.88%. Fresh Del Monte Produce’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. Fresh Del Monte Produce’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.71%.

About Fresh Del Monte Produce

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes fresh and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fresh and Value-Added Products, Banana, and Other Products and Services.

