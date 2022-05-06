American Century Companies Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO)

American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO – Get Rating) by 167.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 243,416 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 152,438 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Talos Energy were worth $2,385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Talos Energy by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 370,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,793,000 after purchasing an additional 24,284 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of Talos Energy by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 19,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 2,755 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Talos Energy by 168.9% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 328,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,520,000 after purchasing an additional 206,192 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Talos Energy by 2,305.6% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 5,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Talos Energy by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 279,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,842,000 after purchasing an additional 58,693 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

TALO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Talos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Talos Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Talos Energy from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Talos Energy from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Talos Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $12.50 in a report on Monday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.28.

Talos Energy stock opened at $19.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of -8.81 and a beta of 2.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.31. Talos Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.57 and a twelve month high of $21.37.

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $382.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.10 million. Talos Energy had a negative net margin of 14.69% and a negative return on equity of 0.17%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Talos Energy Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Talos Energy news, Director Riverstone Energy Partners V, sold 62,843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.18, for a total value of $1,205,328.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,207,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $310,853,731.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold 4,577,019 shares of company stock valued at $81,108,210 over the last three months. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Talos Energy Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the exploration and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States Gulf of Mexico and offshore Mexico. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved reserves of 161.59 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 107,764 thousand barrels of crude oil, 236,353 million cubic feet of natural gas, and 14,435 thousand barrels of crude oil.

