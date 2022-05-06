Lp Bleichroeder Purchases 63,332 Shares of CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPO) Stock

CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPO – Get Rating) major shareholder Lp Bleichroeder acquired 63,332 shares of CompoSecure stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.81 per share, for a total transaction of $494,622.92. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,058,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,080,196.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Lp Bleichroeder also recently made the following trade(s):

Get CompoSecure alerts:

On Monday, May 2nd, Lp Bleichroeder bought 5,736 shares of CompoSecure stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.48 per share, for a total transaction of $42,905.28.

On Monday, April 25th, Lp Bleichroeder bought 45,000 shares of CompoSecure stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.25 per share, for a total transaction of $326,250.00.

On Thursday, April 21st, Lp Bleichroeder bought 54,593 shares of CompoSecure stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.63 per share, for a total transaction of $416,544.59.

On Tuesday, April 19th, Lp Bleichroeder bought 38,465 shares of CompoSecure stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.65 per share, for a total transaction of $294,257.25.

On Wednesday, April 13th, Lp Bleichroeder bought 239,427 shares of CompoSecure stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.03 per share, for a total transaction of $1,683,171.81.

NASDAQ:CMPO opened at $7.32 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.31. CompoSecure, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.77 and a 52-week high of $10.69.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of CompoSecure in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CompoSecure in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of CompoSecure in the 4th quarter valued at $135,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in CompoSecure during the 4th quarter worth about $328,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in CompoSecure during the 4th quarter worth about $417,000.

CMPO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley initiated coverage on CompoSecure in a report on Friday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on CompoSecure in a report on Friday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.

CompoSecure Company Profile (Get Rating)

CompoSecure, Inc manufactures and designs metal, plastic, composite ID, and proprietary financial transaction cards in the United States and internationally. Its primary metal form factors include embedded, metal veneer lite, metal veneer, and full metal products. The company also offers Arculus Cold Storage Wallet, a three-factor authentication solution, which comprise the Arculus Key card Cold Storage hardware device and companion Arculus Wallet mobile App to keep the Private Key in the Arculus Key card highly secure and store cryptocurrency and digital assets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CompoSecure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CompoSecure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.