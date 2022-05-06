AEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIDRW) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

AEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIDRW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,900 shares, a growth of 17.7% from the March 31st total of 22,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 53,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

AEye stock opened at $1.08 on Friday. AEye has a 52 week low of $0.34 and a 52 week high of $2.30.

