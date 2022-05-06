Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) SVP Sells $715,500.00 in Stock

Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Rating) SVP Michael J. Landine sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.62, for a total transaction of $715,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 232,306 shares in the company, valued at $6,648,597.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of Alkermes stock opened at $27.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.62. Alkermes plc has a twelve month low of $21.17 and a twelve month high of $33.00. The firm has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.42 and a beta of 0.75.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.11. Alkermes had a negative net margin of 5.13% and a positive return on equity of 3.87%. The business had revenue of $278.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alkermes plc will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALKS. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Alkermes by 599.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,232,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,523,000 after purchasing an additional 3,627,099 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Alkermes during the 4th quarter valued at about $60,460,000. Sarissa Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Alkermes by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sarissa Capital Management LP now owns 13,213,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Alkermes by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,252,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Alkermes by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,694,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,453,000 after purchasing an additional 772,964 shares during the last quarter. 98.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Alkermes from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Alkermes from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Alkermes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Alkermes from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Alkermes from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Alkermes presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.90.

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. Its marketed products include ARISTADA, an intramuscular injectable suspension for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL for the treatment of alcohol and prevention of opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA to treat schizophrenia and schizoaffective; and VUMERITY for the treatment of relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis in adults, including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting and active secondary progressive diseases.

