City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO) Short Interest Up 17.7% in April

City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 722,400 shares, a growth of 17.7% from the March 31st total of 613,800 shares. Approximately 5.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 67,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10.7 days.

In other news, CFO David L. Bumgarner sold 1,760 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $140,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,947 shares in the company, valued at $795,760. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHCO. Grace Capital grew its position in shares of City by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Grace Capital now owns 3,620 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of City by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 562 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of City by 6.9% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,688 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of City by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,226 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $836,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of City by 80.4% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 655 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. 64.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CHCO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on City in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded City from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 31st.

City stock opened at $80.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.76 and a beta of 0.56. City has a one year low of $71.61 and a one year high of $86.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $78.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.03.

City (NASDAQ:CHCO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.16. City had a net margin of 38.11% and a return on equity of 13.31%. Equities research analysts forecast that City will post 5.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 13th. City’s payout ratio is 41.17%.

City Company Profile (Get Rating)

City Holding Company operates as a holding company for City National Bank of West Virginia that provides various banking, trust and investment management, and other financial solutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

