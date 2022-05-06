Laurie Straten Sells 50,000 Shares of Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) Stock

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS – Get Rating) VP Laurie Straten sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.50, for a total value of $575,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 114,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,316,175. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Laurie Straten also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 8th, Laurie Straten sold 10,000 shares of Consumer Portfolio Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.90, for a total value of $119,000.00.

Shares of Consumer Portfolio Services stock opened at $14.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 14.08, a current ratio of 14.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.81. Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.85 and a 12 month high of $14.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.24. The stock has a market cap of $297.74 million, a PE ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 2.19.

Consumer Portfolio Services ( NASDAQ:CPSS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The credit services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Consumer Portfolio Services had a return on equity of 39.24% and a net margin of 22.75%. The firm had revenue of $69.37 million during the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Consumer Portfolio Services in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in Consumer Portfolio Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services by 52.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,218 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,805 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services by 628.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,376 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 7,226 shares during the period. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services during the first quarter worth about $87,000. 45.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Consumer Portfolio Services (Get Rating)

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. It is involved in the purchase and service of retail automobile contracts originated by franchised automobile dealers and select independent dealers in the sale of new and used automobiles, light trucks, and passenger vans.

