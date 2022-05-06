Insider Selling: General Motors (NYSE:GM) EVP Sells $1,001,180.80 in Stock

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 25,645 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.04, for a total value of $1,001,180.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 64,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,505,196.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

General Motors stock opened at $39.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $58.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $41.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.62. General Motors has a twelve month low of $37.25 and a twelve month high of $67.21.

Get General Motors alerts:

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.52. General Motors had a return on equity of 16.37% and a net margin of 7.61%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that General Motors will post 6.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GM. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in General Motors in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 12.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,170,806 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $779,317,000 after acquiring an additional 1,438,326 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of General Motors by 42.5% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 37,995 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after purchasing an additional 11,327 shares in the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Motors during the 3rd quarter valued at $381,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in General Motors by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 386,701 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $20,386,000 after purchasing an additional 4,702 shares in the last quarter. 82.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GM. Wedbush decreased their price objective on General Motors from $85.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on General Motors from $75.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Nomura lowered their price objective on General Motors from $66.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on General Motors from $53.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on General Motors in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, General Motors has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.62.

General Motors Company Profile (Get Rating)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.