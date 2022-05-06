Sema4 Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SMFR) Major Shareholder Acquires $10,000,000.00 in Stock

Sema4 Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SMFR – Get Rating) major shareholder Tactical Opportunit Blackstone acquired 2,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $10,000,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 26,839,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,356,748. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of Sema4 stock opened at $2.30 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a current ratio of 4.77. Sema4 Holdings Corp. has a 1 year low of $2.10 and a 1 year high of $15.21.

Sema4 (NASDAQ:SMFR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $57.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.90 million. Equities analysts forecast that Sema4 Holdings Corp. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SMFR. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Sema4 in the third quarter worth $36,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sema4 by 92.4% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 10,383 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Sema4 in the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Sema4 in the fourth quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sema4 in the third quarter valued at $79,000.

A number of research firms recently commented on SMFR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sema4 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Sema4 in a report on Friday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.50.

Sema4 Holdings Corp., doing business as Sema4, operates as a health information company that enhances diagnosis, treatment, and prevention of disease through data. The company provides Centrellis, an AI-driven health intelligence platform that delivers comprehensive insights to biopharma to accelerate the drug discovery, development, and commercialization life-cycle, as well as analytics for actionable insights, pre-clinical and clinical trial support, and advanced sequencing services.

