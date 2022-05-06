Short Interest in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Increases By 17.6%

The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,080,000 shares, an increase of 17.6% from the March 31st total of 23,880,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,640,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

KO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. HSBC lifted their target price on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.29.

Shares of Coca-Cola stock opened at $64.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $279.65 billion, a PE ratio of 27.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Coca-Cola has a 12 month low of $52.28 and a 12 month high of $67.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $62.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.70.

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $10.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.83 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.84% and a net margin of 25.69%. Coca-Cola’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Coca-Cola will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is presently 73.95%.

In other news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 25,406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.01, for a total value of $1,575,426.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Alfredo Rivera sold 17,709 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.60, for a total transaction of $1,108,583.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 548,619 shares of company stock valued at $34,831,706. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KO. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 279,741,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,563,519,000 after buying an additional 9,884,447 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 170,597,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,101,102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,984,878 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 69,443,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,102,043,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035,444 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 5.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 50,747,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,662,738,000 after purchasing an additional 2,484,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Coca-Cola by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 50,269,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,976,429,000 after purchasing an additional 2,213,153 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.51% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

