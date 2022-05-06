Short Interest in Middlefield Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:MBCN) Increases By 17.6%

Middlefield Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:MBCN – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, an increase of 17.6% from the March 31st total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of MBCN stock opened at $26.00 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.83 million, a PE ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Middlefield Banc has a 1-year low of $22.55 and a 1-year high of $30.62.

Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.03. Middlefield Banc had a net margin of 31.63% and a return on equity of 12.55%. Equities research analysts expect that Middlefield Banc will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. Middlefield Banc’s payout ratio is currently 22.59%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Middlefield Banc in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Middlefield Banc by 229.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,037 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,419 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Middlefield Banc by 230.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,309 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,610 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Middlefield Banc by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,977 shares of the bank’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Middlefield Banc during the 4th quarter worth approximately $133,000. Institutional investors own 28.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MBCN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Middlefield Banc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Middlefield Banc in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Middlefield Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Middlefield Banking Company that provides various commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, small business owners, and retail customers in northeastern and central Ohio. It provides checking, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, time certificates of deposit, commercial loans, real estate loans, various consumer loans, safe deposit facilities, and travelers' checks.

