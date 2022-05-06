Kevin L. Beebe Sells 1,889 Shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Stock

SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) Director Kevin L. Beebe sold 1,889 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.72, for a total value of $656,843.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,150,776.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:SBAC opened at $342.37 on Friday. SBA Communications Co. has a 12-month low of $281.45 and a 12-month high of $391.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $342.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $341.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.46 and a beta of 0.41.

Get SBA Communications alerts:

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $619.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $603.91 million. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 8.54% and a net margin of 18.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.58 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that SBA Communications Co. will post 11.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.72%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on SBA Communications from $380.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on SBA Communications from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Raymond James upped their price target on SBA Communications from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Barclays upped their price target on SBA Communications from $378.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut SBA Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $405.00 to $377.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $392.67.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in SBA Communications by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,895,814 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,849,667,000 after buying an additional 352,616 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in SBA Communications by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,843,434 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,884,193,000 after buying an additional 245,174 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in SBA Communications by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,048,354 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,185,871,000 after buying an additional 328,421 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in SBA Communications by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,866,943 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,108,957,000 after buying an additional 12,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in SBA Communications by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,539,094 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $987,759,000 after buying an additional 72,292 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.41% of the company’s stock.

About SBA Communications (Get Rating)

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By ÂBuilding Better Wireless,Â SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses Â- site leasing and site development services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.