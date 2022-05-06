Insider Selling: Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) CEO Sells 9,883 Shares of Stock

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.95, for a total transaction of $681,432.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 464,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,011,416.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Ralph Izzo also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 1st, Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.44, for a total transaction of $696,158.52.

NYSE PEG opened at $68.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $58.96 and a 1 year high of $75.61. The company has a market capitalization of $34.59 billion, a PE ratio of -26.81, a P/E/G ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $69.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.25.

Public Service Enterprise Group ( NYSE:PEG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.21. Public Service Enterprise Group had a negative net margin of 6.67% and a positive return on equity of 12.22%. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. Public Service Enterprise Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -84.05%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the first quarter valued at $216,000. Community Bank N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 4.4% in the first quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 100,551 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,038,000 after buying an additional 4,222 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 951.8% in the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 124,589 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,721,000 after buying an additional 112,744 shares during the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 15.7% in the first quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 2,038 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Philadelphia Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 16.5% in the first quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. now owns 7,460 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 1,059 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.82% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.17.

About Public Service Enterprise Group (Get Rating)

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

